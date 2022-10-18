IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    FDA’s move to pull premature birth drug from the market stirs debate

Nightly News

FDA's move to pull premature birth drug from the market stirs debate

01:52

The FDA wants to pull Makena, a drug meant to prevent premature births, from the market, saying it has limited effectiveness and benefits while adding risks for mothers. Some doctors are against pulling the drug, saying it should remain on the market while additional studies are undertaken. NBC News' Anne Thompson reports on the ongoing debate.Oct. 18, 2022

    FDA's move to pull premature birth drug from the market stirs debate

