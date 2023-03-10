FDA updates mammogram standards to help catch breast cancer earlier

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The FDA is mandating a new nationwide standard for notifying women of their breast density, which could help save lives by determining whether their breast density is putting them at higher risk for breast cancer. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren shares more on the updated health guidance.March 10, 2023

