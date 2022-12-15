IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Fed announces another interest rate hike of 0.5%

    01:36
Nightly News

Fed announces another interest rate hike of 0.5%

01:36

The Federal Reserve announced another interest rate hike today as inflation appears to be slowing. NBC News’ Tom Costello has details on the economic impact on everyday Americans.Dec. 15, 2022

    Fed announces another interest rate hike of 0.5%

    01:36
