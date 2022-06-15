IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Inflation is changing the ways some Americans spend, potentially causing more anxiety

    02:14

  • Soaring gas prices, falling markets, rising debt: What can Americans do now to save?

    01:50

  • Nearly 100 people airlifted to safety near Yellowstone after historic flooding

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    Fed approves largest interest rate hike in decades to try and tame soaring inflation

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Internet Explorer signs off

    01:28

  • Man taking photos on congressman’s Capitol tour took part in January 6 attack, committee says

    01:07

  • Fallout and success from Trump’s revenge tour purging Republican primary candidates

    01:49

  • U.S. no longer requiring Covid tests for airline passengers

    01:31

  • Investigation into government Covid relief distribution and potential mismanagement

    02:00

  • President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia amid rising gas prices

    00:56

  • Man captures one photo a day for 26 years in poignant project

    01:50

  • Russia blows up last bridge of a major city in Ukrainian province

    01:33

  • NBC Exclusive: Amber Heard reflects on losing defamation trial to ex-husband Johnny Depp

    02:29

  • Biden points to new job successes as Federal Reserve expected to raise rates tomorrow

    02:18

  • Record high temperatures in Texas spark concerns over power grid

    01:42

  • Sheriff speaks out on Montana flood emergency

    01:08

  • Extreme weather across the U.S.

    01:59

  • Trump campaign staff testify in January 6th second hearing

    02:34

  • Americans adjust spending after brutal day on Wall Street, Fed expected to raise rates

    01:49

  • Senators work on new gun deal framework

    01:47

Nightly News

Fed approves largest interest rate hike in decades to try and tame soaring inflation

03:02

Today’s three-quarter point interest rate hike is on top of two smaller rate hikes this year. With inflation running at 8.6 percent, the Federal Reserve hopes to cool the economy without pushing it into a recession. Some Americans have watched their monthly bills double, turning to local food banks for help. On top of this, the average gas price hit $5.01 a gallon. President Biden has accused U.S. oil companies of profiting from the pain of others.June 15, 2022

  • Inflation is changing the ways some Americans spend, potentially causing more anxiety

    02:14

  • Soaring gas prices, falling markets, rising debt: What can Americans do now to save?

    01:50

  • Nearly 100 people airlifted to safety near Yellowstone after historic flooding

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    Fed approves largest interest rate hike in decades to try and tame soaring inflation

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Internet Explorer signs off

    01:28

  • Man taking photos on congressman’s Capitol tour took part in January 6 attack, committee says

    01:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All