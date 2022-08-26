IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Fed chairman Powell signals more interest rate hikes to come

01:38

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell signaled that even more interest rate hikes may be on the way next month. Since June, the Fed has already raised interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point twice. The move is meant to slow the economy and inflation, however the uncertainty is fueling a sell-off on Wall Street.Aug. 26, 2022

