Nightly News

Federal appeals court deciding future of abortion pill mifepristone

01:55

A federal appeals court appeared deeply skeptical today of arguments from the Biden administration and pill manufacturers as they attempt to keep the abortion pill mifepristone available. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett has more details on the case.May 17, 2023

