IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • School districts assessing reading programs as students test scores fall

    02:31

  • Bruce Willis’ wife opens up about actor’s condition amid FTD awareness week

    01:52

  • Long Covid-19 impacts some adults’ blood biomarkers, new study finds

    01:51

  • FDNY loses as many from 9/11-related illnesses as they did that fateful day

    01:55

  • An inside look at the crisis at the southern border

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Federal government shutdown could have tough consequences on Americans

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Senator Bob Menendez defiant amid calls to resign

    02:15

  • Hollywood writers and major studios reach tentative deal

    02:59

  • More school districts bringing police back on campus

    02:14

  • Man who received life-saving stem cells asks donor to be his best man at wedding

    02:13

  • Humanitarian crisis grows at southern border as more migrants cross into U.S.

    01:59

  • Sen. Menendez faces growing pressure to resign over bribery charges

    01:47

  • House Republican leadership works over weekend as government shutdown deadline looms

    01:58

  • Thousands of homes and businesses lose power after Ophelia’s heavy rainfall

    01:35

  • In historic mission, NASA space capsule returns carrying asteroid sample

    02:04

  • Hollywood writers strike could soon end as both sides reach agreement, sources say

    01:59

  • As Maui looks to rebuild, climate change and drought fears are top of mind

    02:42

  • 911 call reveals new details about the F-35 jet that went missing

    01:53

  • California moves to allow insurance companies to factor in climate change risk

    02:01

  • Beloved band director and chaperone killed in I-84 bus crash

    01:40

Nightly News

Federal government shutdown could have tough consequences on Americans

02:21

The federal government is set to shut down in just five days unless Congress passes a stopgap funding bill. NBC News’ Garrett Haake has more details on the consequences some Americans will face if a shutdown happens.Sept. 25, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • School districts assessing reading programs as students test scores fall

    02:31

  • Bruce Willis’ wife opens up about actor’s condition amid FTD awareness week

    01:52

  • Long Covid-19 impacts some adults’ blood biomarkers, new study finds

    01:51

  • FDNY loses as many from 9/11-related illnesses as they did that fateful day

    01:55

  • An inside look at the crisis at the southern border

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Federal government shutdown could have tough consequences on Americans

    02:21
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All