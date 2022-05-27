Federal investigators scrutinize Uvalde police actions during shooting

While authorities admit to making severe and critical mistakes in stopping the Uvalde shooting, that action will be scrutinized by federal investigators who are looking into what went wrong. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement says “time is the number one enemy during active shooter response,” and the number one objective of police should be to stop the killing. Instead, 19 officers waited in a hallway for 47 minutes as children in the classroom called 911 and begged police for help.May 27, 2022