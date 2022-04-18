IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Federal judge overturns CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation

01:23

A federal judge ruled that the CDC did not have the legal authority to impose a mask mandate for airline, bus and train passengers, and that the government broke the law by doing it without first seeking public comment.April 18, 2022

