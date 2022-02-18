Federal prison workers warn of dangerous staffing crisis
01:49
NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard spoke to current and former guards working at a network of federal prisons in Florence, Colorado, who describe a dangerous staffing crisis. Many say they’ve been required to work 16 hour shifts repeatedly after an exodus of staff that they attribute to poor working conditions and low pay. In a statement to NBC News, the Bureau of Prisons blames the staff shortage, in part, on a hiring freeze.Feb. 18, 2022
