Federal prison workers warn of dangerous staffing crisis

NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard spoke to current and former guards working at a network of federal prisons in Florence, Colorado, who describe a dangerous staffing crisis. Many say they’ve been required to work 16 hour shifts repeatedly after an exodus of staff that they attribute to poor working conditions and low pay. In a statement to NBC News, the Bureau of Prisons blames the staff shortage, in part, on a hiring freeze.Feb. 18, 2022