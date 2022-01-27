Federal Reserve signals interest rate hike

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russia builds up troops along Ukraine border with ‘many more’ potentially on the way01:22
‘Stealth’ version of omicron variant discovered in California01:51
Now Playing
Federal Reserve signals interest rate hike02:33
UP NEXT
New Mexico calls on National Guard to serve as substitute teachers amid shortage01:49
Sailor’s remains identified with DNA sampling decades after Pearl Harbor01:23
2022 Baseball Hall of Fame results revealed01:32
Friendship formed after Maryland teen’s message in a bottle found in Ireland01:41
China adds new restrictions to contain Covid ahead of Olympics01:40
SAT to go digital, shorter in 202401:57
Boris Johnson’s inner circle under investigation over lockdown parties01:29
Government warns microchip shortage could drive up prices01:44
NATO and Russia mobilizing around Ukraine to prepare for potential conflict01:25
Sacramento EMTs overwhelmed amid omicron wave01:45
Pfizer testing omicron-specific Covid vaccine02:09
Some Virginia school districts sue over governor’s executive order01:41
Supreme Court agrees to hear challenges to affirmative action in college admissions01:01
Carjackings up in many major U.S. cities01:30
Federal Reserve signals interest rate hike02:33
The Federal Reserve suggested it will soon start slowly raising interest rates in an effort to fight inflation. Analysts believe the hike will begin in March. Jan. 27, 2022
Russia builds up troops along Ukraine border with ‘many more’ potentially on the way01:22
‘Stealth’ version of omicron variant discovered in California01:51
Now Playing
Federal Reserve signals interest rate hike02:33
UP NEXT
New Mexico calls on National Guard to serve as substitute teachers amid shortage01:49
Sailor’s remains identified with DNA sampling decades after Pearl Harbor01:23
2022 Baseball Hall of Fame results revealed01:32