Feds search homes of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, sources say
March 25, 202402:22

Nightly News

Feds search homes of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, sources say

02:22

Four law enforcement sources tell NBC News that Homeland Security agents searched Los Angeles and Miami properties owned by Combs. A source familiar with the investigation says three women and a man have been interviewed in Manhattan in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. NBC News' Steve Patterson reports.March 25, 2024

