Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among the 50 charged in college exam cheating scandal 01:56 copied!

Investigators say Lori Loughlin and her husband agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team, despite the fact that they did not participate in crew. Felicity Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 to boost her oldest daughter’s SAT scores.

