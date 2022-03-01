Fierce fight waged by Ukrainian forces against Russian invasion
03:21
Many U.S. intelligence officials predicted the Ukrainian military would have collapsed by now, but as Russia’s assault is intensifying, so is Ukraine’s resistance. This comes as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine to join the European Union. March 1, 2022
