Fiery head on collision on Florida highway kills 5 children, 2 truck drivers

Fiery head on collision on Florida highway kills 5 children, 2 truck drivers01:11
Investigators are still working to piece together what caused the accident. A pregnant woman who was traveling with the children on their way to Disney World survived and gave birth at the hospital with both expected to recover.
Community calls for justice for Jazmine Barnes, 7-year-old killed in Texas00:51
‘Child care deserts’ put strain on American working families01:35
Shocking number of American women die from pregnancy-related complications each year02:35
Five teens killed in fire at Poland ‘escape room’ birthday party01:20
Ford announces massive recall of vehicles over airbag concerns01:21
Shutdown sparks concerns for those who rely on government for food assistance01:24