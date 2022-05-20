Fifth-grader with alopecia creates nonprofit to send painting kits to children’s hospitals

Rosie Quinn has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes one’s hair to fall out. Growing up, people kept asking why she had no hair. Rosie’s mother would print paintings on headscarves for her, which led to the beginning of the nonprofit “Coming Up Rosies.” Rosie and her family assemble kits of paint, brushes, canvases, and anything needed to create head scarves to distribute to children’s hospitals. Rosie’s message: “Bald is beautiful.”May 20, 2022