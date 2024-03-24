IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fire breaks out on Carnival cruise and 2 crew members killed aboard Holland America ship
March 24, 2024

Nightly News

Fire breaks out on Carnival cruise and 2 crew members killed aboard Holland America ship

01:41

Flames billowed from the back of the Carnival Freedom cruise ship after a fire ignited in the ship’s exhaust funnel as the vessel was just off the coast of the Bahamas. Two crew members on a Holland America cruise ship were killed after an incident in an engineering space aboard the vessel. NBC News’ Marissa Parra reports.March 24, 2024

Best of NBC News

