Fireworks at House hearing in Biden impeachment inquiry
March 20, 202401:48

  • Hospital staffers reportedly investigated for alleged breach of Princess Kate's medical records

  • Manhunt in Idaho for inmate who escaped with help of gunman

  • Town divided over migrant influx

  • Appeals court hears arguments on controversial Texas immigration law

  • Biden announces billion in tech grants in battleground Arizona

    Fireworks at House hearing in Biden impeachment inquiry

    Alabama governor signs bill that restricts diversity programs at public colleges

  • Mystery deepens 11 days after college student went missing in Nashville

  • Trump comments about Democrats, Israel and Jews draw criticism

  • Two former deputies in Mississippi 'goon squad' sentenced for torturing black men

  • Cherry tree named 'Stumpy' becomes a Washington sensation

  • Exclusive: FAA administrator says Boeing emphasizes production over safety

  • Medication abortions rise after Roe v. Wade was struck down

  • Supreme Court allows aggressive Texas migrant law to take effect

  • FAA chief: ‘Issues around safety culture’ at Boeing

  • Putin speaks after winning fifth term

  • Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida

  • U.S. military sea drones warn of potential threats

  • Trump unable to secure $464 million bond

  • Exclusive: Father of nursing student killed in Georgia speaks out for first time

Fireworks at House hearing in Biden impeachment inquiry

Republicans and Democrats called witnesses to support and refute claims that President Biden was involved in his son Hunter Biden's business dealings. NBC News' Ryan Nobles reports.March 20, 2024

