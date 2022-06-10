IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    First Black woman to win Olympic speed skating gold Erin Jackson boards F-16 for Air Force graduation

Nightly News

First Black woman to win Olympic speed skating gold Erin Jackson boards F-16 for Air Force graduation

Olympic speed skating champion Erin Jackson teamed up with the Thunderbirds and boarded an F-16 to celebrate the Air Force Academy graduates. She follows in the footsteps of fellow gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin who attended the celebration in 2019.June 10, 2022

