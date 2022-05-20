First Buffalo mass shooting victim funeral takes place

Church Deacon Heyward Patterson was laid to rest in the first funeral after the Buffalo mass shooting. He leaves behind a 12-year-old son. The 18-year-old suspect has been indicted for first-degree murder. Families of the victims reacted to his first appearance in court, telling NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda that it was “eerie” to see after a traumatic event in the community. A source familiar with the messaging platform discord says ahead of the attack, 15 people accessed an online chatroom, detailing what’s believed to be the suspect’s month-long plot. The messages contained descriptions of videos on how to illegally modify rifles.May 20, 2022