First close-up look at container ship that crashed into bridge
March 28, 202402:59

    First close-up look at container ship that crashed into bridge

    02:59
Nightly News

First close-up look at container ship that crashed into bridge

02:59

The Army Corps of Engineers, which will have a lead role in reopening the Port of Baltimore, gave reporters a closeup view of the Dali and the mangled Francis Scott Key Bridge. The bodies of four workers who were on the bridge are still missing. The NTSB interviewed those who were on the ship when it crashed.  NBC News' Tom Costello reports.March 28, 2024

    First close-up look at container ship that crashed into bridge

    02:59
