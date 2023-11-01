IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Some members of Jewish community purchasing firearms amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:31

  • Billion dollar verdict could shake up real estate market

    01:47

  • Running the NYC Marathon to change America’s prison system

    01:53

  • Delta co-pilot indicted after allegedly pulling gun on plane captain midflight

    01:40

  • Biden kicks off outreach to rural voters as admin touts $5 billion in federal funding to farming

    01:52

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies in civil fraud trial in Manhattan

    02:07

  • Israel-Hamas war fueling tensions on U.S. college campuses

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    First evacuees make way out of Gaza across Rafah border crossing

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Israel-Hamas war hits home for many Minneapolis residents

    02:55

  • Mortgage rates surge to 8% amid record low supply of homes for sale

    01:50

  • Police release dramatic new video of Lahaina wildfires

    01:44

  • FBI director warns of growing domestic threat amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:14

  • Months before mass shooting, people who knew Maine suspect warned of his behavior

    02:14

  • More humanitarian aid sent into Gaza from Egypt as many Americans remain trapped

    02:12

  • Deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

    03:25

  • Investigation underway into heavily armed man found dead at amusement park

    01:47

  • Israeli military rescues hostage held by Hamas during ground offensive

    03:53

  • Rise in hate around the world amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:30

  • Mother learns of son's death months after reporting him missing

    02:54

  • Striking UAW and General Motors reach a tentative agreement

    01:54

Nightly News

First evacuees make way out of Gaza across Rafah border crossing

04:02

Around 300 foreign citizens and 70 Palestinian medical patients are making their way out of Gaza into Egypt after long negotiations. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez has more details on the release and those, including many Americans, still trapped.Nov. 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Some members of Jewish community purchasing firearms amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:31

  • Billion dollar verdict could shake up real estate market

    01:47

  • Running the NYC Marathon to change America’s prison system

    01:53

  • Delta co-pilot indicted after allegedly pulling gun on plane captain midflight

    01:40

  • Biden kicks off outreach to rural voters as admin touts $5 billion in federal funding to farming

    01:52

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies in civil fraud trial in Manhattan

    02:07
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All