First Lady Jill Biden apologizes for calling Latino community as ‘unique’ as tacos

First Lady Jill Biden is facing backlash for a controversial comment made while giving a speech to the nation’s largest Latino civil rights group. The First Lady said that the diversity of the Latino community was “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.” Her comment faced much scrutiny on social media and she later apologized for it. Biden's spokesperson tweeted, "The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community."July 12, 2022

