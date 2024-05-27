First millennial saint could be canonized as early as end of 2025

Carlo Acutis was an Italian teenager who loved video games and spread the word of God using the internet. He died of leukemia in 2006 and has since been credited with two miracles. Pope Francis could convene a meeting of cardinals to affirm Acutis’ canonization by the end of 2025. NBC News’ Marissa Parra reports on what this could mean for the church’s attempts to recruit the next generation.May 27, 2024