Nightly News

First responder receives life-saving gift from unlikely donor

02:28

Sal Parisi, a retired New York City firefighter, just finally met the man who saved his life. Sal was given a life-saving bone marrow transplant back in 2019 for his life-threatening leukemia. Last week, he was united with that bone marrow donor, a stranger living more than three thousand miles away in England.July 16, 2022

