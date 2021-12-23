First responders brighten the holidays with light parade at children’s hospital
First responders in Westchester County, New York put on a colorful and festive holiday display for young patients at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital. The “Goodnight Lights” tradition features costumes, lights and, of course, Santa Claus.Dec. 23, 2021
