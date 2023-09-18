IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Five Americans imprisoned for years in Iran finally free

Nightly News

Five Americans imprisoned for years in Iran finally free

03:25

The five Americans locked up for years in Iran are free at last after boarding a charter plane in Tehran. Both the U.S. and Iran exchanged five prisoners and the Biden administration unlocked $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil money. NBC News’ Josh Lederman and Andrea Mitchell report.Sept. 18, 2023

