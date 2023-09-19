NFL fan dies at Patriots-Dolphins game after witnesses say he was punched in head02:27
Broadway understudy gets her own magic carpet ride to make it to Aladdin in time01:51
More than 3.5 million patients given pelvic exams without consent, study estimates02:56
An inside look at a Ukrainian town on the frontlines of war02:08
United Auto Workers demanding agreement by Friday or say strike will widen01:58
- Now Playing
Five Americans imprisoned in Iran now back in the U.S.03:29
- UP NEXT
Fentanyl stored at Bronx day care where 1-year-old died, prosecutors say02:10
Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services in Wisconsin01:52
Women who lived at Camp Lejeune speak out about miscarriages and other serious health issues04:48
Photo collector finds cabinet of over 900 photos showing San Francisco’s rapid change01:55
Hunter Biden suing IRS, alleging agency sought to damage his reputation01:29
Suspect arrested for killing of deputy after hourslong standoff in California01:45
Five Americans imprisoned for years in Iran finally free03:25
Debris field located by team looking for missing F-35 fighter jet in South Carolina02:34
Photographer starts not-for-profit organization to share stories of people with Down syndrome02:17
Parents and daycares express growing concerns as end of federal child care funding looms02:09
Rolling Stone magazine co-founder removed from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board after interview01:42
Illinois ends cash bail requirement in major criminal justice reform02:12
Trump faces new scrutiny for comments on challenging 2020 election loss01:48
Five Americans imprisoned in Iran set to be freed in high-stakes deal01:50
NFL fan dies at Patriots-Dolphins game after witnesses say he was punched in head02:27
Broadway understudy gets her own magic carpet ride to make it to Aladdin in time01:51
More than 3.5 million patients given pelvic exams without consent, study estimates02:56
An inside look at a Ukrainian town on the frontlines of war02:08
United Auto Workers demanding agreement by Friday or say strike will widen01:58
- Now Playing
Five Americans imprisoned in Iran now back in the U.S.03:29
Play All