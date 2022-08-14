IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    29 year old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades

    01:13

  • Volatile fallout after angry reactions to court approved search warrant for Trump’s Florida estate

    02:20

  • Deshaun Watson apologies following allegations of sexual misconduct

    01:45

  • Possible Meteors Caught on Camera Over Utah

    01:31

  • Louisiana Ship Building Company finds mystery message in a bottle

    02:18

  • Shocking car thefts caught on camera in new online trend

    02:35

  • Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack charged with 2nd degree attempted murder

    02:19

  • Possible legal fallout following the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lagos

    02:40

  • New insights into what may have led to warrant for searching Donald Trump’s Florida compound

    02:06

  • Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

    01:31

  • Climate change causing more turtles to be born female

    01:58

  • World Dog Surfing Championship makes a big splash in California

    01:35

  • Actress Anne Heche pronounced legally dead after crash

    01:48

  • Democrats celebrate passing of Inflation Reduction Act

    01:47

  • Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in upstate New York

    02:21

  • Armed man who fired weapon into FBI field office was at Capitol riot

    01:49

  • FBI seized 11 classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

    05:35

  • Bruises are harder to detect on people of color in abuse cases. New technology could change that.

    02:32

  • Merrick Garland ‘personally approved’ Mar-a-Lago search warrant

    03:42

  • National gas price average drops below $4 a gallon

    02:13

Nightly News

Five Americans injured in Jerusalem terror attack

01:33

A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a bus parked near Jerusalem’s Western Wall leaving eight injured including five Americans. According to Israeli media, four of the five injured Americans came from the same New York family. After an hours-long manhunt, the shooter turned himself in; one of his relatives has also been arrested. The terror attack comes just a week after the Israelis and Palestinians agreed to a ceasefire. Today, the leader of Hamas, a Palestinian militant group praised the bus shooting.Aug. 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    29 year old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades

    01:13

  • Volatile fallout after angry reactions to court approved search warrant for Trump’s Florida estate

    02:20

  • Deshaun Watson apologies following allegations of sexual misconduct

    01:45

  • Possible Meteors Caught on Camera Over Utah

    01:31

  • Louisiana Ship Building Company finds mystery message in a bottle

    02:18

  • Shocking car thefts caught on camera in new online trend

    02:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All