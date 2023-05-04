IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Officials: 10,000 migrants waiting in Mexico to cross border when Title 42 ends

  • Top GOP donor paid for Clarence Thomas’s grandnephew’s school tuition: Report

  • Man saves baby stroller blown into traffic

  • Highland Park shooting survivors speak out

  • NFL facing investigation into workplace misconduct

  • Man choked to death on NYC subway

    Five Proud Boys found guilty on charges relating to Jan. 6

    States cracking down on compounding pharmacies selling knockoff weight-loss drugs

  • Texas border cities in state of emergency with Title 42 set to end

  • Ukrainian journalists speak out on freedom of press

  • tWitch’s widow speaks out on mental health awareness

  • Fed raises interest rates 0.25% in attempt to tame inflation

  • Kremlin accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt on Putin

  • Texas shooting suspect captured hiding in closet

  • Suspect found in Atlanta medical facility shooting

  • Illinois highway engulfed in dust storm still dangerous to drive on, authorities warn

  • Congress deadlocked on debt ceiling increase ahead of June deadline

  • FAA and airlines under pressure to update required medications on flights

  • Loneliness has become an epidemic in U.S., Surgeon General says

  • Bride killed hours after wedding by suspected drunk driver

Nightly News

Five Proud Boys found guilty on charges relating to Jan. 6

After a three month trial, a jury found five members of the extremist group the Proud Boys guilty of most of the charges against them after their involvement in January 6th. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has more details on the verdict and what they face next.May 4, 2023

