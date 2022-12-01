IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies at 79

01:40

Christine McVie, the legendary singer-songwriter of Fleetwood Mac, has died at 79 years old. NBC News’ Anne Thompson reflects on McVie’s life and career.Dec. 1, 2022

