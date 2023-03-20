IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Flight attendants push for renewed infant seat policy

01:32

There’s a renewed push from the Association of Flight Attendants for lawmakers to change infant flight policy, keeping babies off laps and in their own seats on planes. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details on what this could mean for families.March 20, 2023

Best of NBC News

