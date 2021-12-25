Flight cancellations and staffing shortages leave many scrambling for holidays
Over the weekend, many flights were canceled due in part to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, leaving many scrambling to get home for the holidays. Airlines aren’t the only industry being hit hard.Dec. 25, 2021
