IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gas prices are on track to hit $5 a gallon this week

    02:00

  • Survey shows most U.S. hospitals violate Hospital Price Transparency rule

    03:11

  • Meet the 94-year-old keeper for New Jersey’s tallest lighthouse

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    Flights get canceled as airlines face pilot shortages

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    San Francisco District Attorney faces recall election

    01:49

  • Uvalde hosts emergency city council meeting

    02:04

  • Bipartisan negotiators hopeful for deal with stricter gun background checks

    03:08

  • Remembering D-Day 78 years later

    02:07

  • 988 mental health hotline having difficulty launching in states

    02:46

  • Ukraine awaits aid and arms from the UK and U.S.

    01:44

  • Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

    01:44

  • Mexico will not attend Summit of the Americas

    01:01

  • U.S. gas prices hit new record highs

    02:17

  • Suspect arrested after mass shooting in Philadelphia, part of city’s growing crime spree

    02:56

  • Retired Wisconsin judge killed in 'targeted' attack, suspect hit list included Mitch McConnell, Gov. Whitmer

    00:24

  • Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95

    00:30

  • People nationwide shave their heads in solidarity with cancer patients

    02:30

  • Nation faces dire lifeguard shortage

    02:15

  • Gas and diesel prices hit all-time highs

    01:18

  • Uvalde survivors demand answers from gun manufacturer

    02:12

Nightly News

Flights get canceled as airlines face pilot shortages

01:28

Airlines struggle with staffing planes and flight schedules as the U.S. faces a pilot shortage. American Airlines’ pilot union says many airlines encouraged pilots to retire early during the pandemic, not expecting the sudden surge of returning passengers and more Covid sick cases. The FAA and international regulations pose a challenge by requiring pilots to retire when they’re 65, regardless of their physical health. Now, Congress may consider raising the retirement age.June 7, 2022

  • Gas prices are on track to hit $5 a gallon this week

    02:00

  • Survey shows most U.S. hospitals violate Hospital Price Transparency rule

    03:11

  • Meet the 94-year-old keeper for New Jersey’s tallest lighthouse

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    Flights get canceled as airlines face pilot shortages

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    San Francisco District Attorney faces recall election

    01:49

  • Uvalde hosts emergency city council meeting

    02:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All