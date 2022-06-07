Flights get canceled as airlines face pilot shortages

Gas prices are on track to hit $5 a gallon this week02:00
Survey shows most U.S. hospitals violate Hospital Price Transparency rule03:11
Meet the 94-year-old keeper for New Jersey’s tallest lighthouse01:45
- Now Playing
Flights get canceled as airlines face pilot shortages01:28
- UP NEXT
San Francisco District Attorney faces recall election01:49
Uvalde hosts emergency city council meeting02:04
Bipartisan negotiators hopeful for deal with stricter gun background checks03:08
Remembering D-Day 78 years later02:07
988 mental health hotline having difficulty launching in states02:46
Ukraine awaits aid and arms from the UK and U.S.01:44
Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote01:44
Mexico will not attend Summit of the Americas01:01
U.S. gas prices hit new record highs02:17
Suspect arrested after mass shooting in Philadelphia, part of city’s growing crime spree02:56
Retired Wisconsin judge killed in 'targeted' attack, suspect hit list included Mitch McConnell, Gov. Whitmer00:24
Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 9500:30
People nationwide shave their heads in solidarity with cancer patients02:30
Nation faces dire lifeguard shortage02:15
Gas and diesel prices hit all-time highs01:18
Uvalde survivors demand answers from gun manufacturer02:12
Gas prices are on track to hit $5 a gallon this week02:00
Survey shows most U.S. hospitals violate Hospital Price Transparency rule03:11
Meet the 94-year-old keeper for New Jersey’s tallest lighthouse01:45
- Now Playing
Flights get canceled as airlines face pilot shortages01:28
- UP NEXT
San Francisco District Attorney faces recall election01:49
Uvalde hosts emergency city council meeting02:04
Play All