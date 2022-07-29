IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Will Smith apologizes again to Chris Rock after Oscars slap

    01:23

  • Shark sightings increased this summer, causing concern for swimmer safety

    02:04

  • 19 people killed in Kentucky flash flooding

    02:31

  • Big economic week shows the split Americans are feeling

    01:47
  • Now Playing

    Floods, heat and fire: How climate change is unfolding in real time

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Woman dies after being detained by Georgia police officers

    01:49

  • Pete Williams is ‘our compass’: Lester Holt honors retiring NBC News legend

    05:07

  • Biden facing pressure amid more grim economic headlines and recession fears

    01:47

  • Two historically segregated parks in South Carolina become new ‘Unity Park’

    01:39

  • Exclusive inside look at the Strategic National Stockpile

    02:27

  • Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament

    01:44

  • Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing

    02:22

  • Biden hails key Democrat’s support for $430 billion spending bill on climate and health care

    01:21

  • Mick Mulvaney, former Trump acting chief of staff, testified with Jan. 6 committee today

    00:55

  • Deadly flooding causing devastation in Kentucky

    02:00

  • Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear: at least 8 dead in flooding disaster

    01:36

  • New revolution in the construction industry? Skyscrapers made of wood

    02:38

  • Biden tests negative for Covid-19, following days of isolation

    01:25

  • DOJ investigating Trump’s actions leading up to Jan. 6

    02:31

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point

    02:00

Nightly News

Floods, heat and fire: How climate change is unfolding in real time

01:39

A week of extreme weather events – including wildfires, a heatwave and deadly floods – is spurring discussions of climate change's impact on natural disasters. One expert says that the magnitude of these extreme events goes beyond what we anticipated. The Earth has warmed almost two degrees since 1880, with most of the warming happening since 1975.July 29, 2022

  • Will Smith apologizes again to Chris Rock after Oscars slap

    01:23

  • Shark sightings increased this summer, causing concern for swimmer safety

    02:04

  • 19 people killed in Kentucky flash flooding

    02:31

  • Big economic week shows the split Americans are feeling

    01:47
  • Now Playing

    Floods, heat and fire: How climate change is unfolding in real time

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Woman dies after being detained by Georgia police officers

    01:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All