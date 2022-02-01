IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Florida citrus growers fight to save fruit from deep freeze

01:33

Florida citrus growers are racing to save their crop from freezing temperatures that could devastate the industry. Many are icing their fruit to lock in a temperature of 32 degrees as the thermometer continues to drop even lower. Florida is on pace to produce the smallest crop of oranges since World War II.Feb. 1, 2022

