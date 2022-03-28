Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning conversation of gender and sexual orientation in schools
Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the “Parental Rights in Education Bill.” The law will ban classroom instruction and conversation about sexual orientation and gender identity for public school students in kindergarten through third grade. Though passed, many continue to oppose the bill, even being mentioned at the 94th Academy Awards. March 28, 2022
