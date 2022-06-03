Florida Governor’s policies stir up controversy

Governor Ron DeSantis is threatening the Special Olympics with a $27 million fine over their vaccine mandate. DeSantis has also taken another aim at the transgender community as his Surgeon General penned a letter to the Medical Board, asking for a ‘new standard of care’ for transgender youth, writing, “I recommended against certain pharmaceutical, non-pharmaceutical, and surgical treatments for gender dysphoria.” These treatments have already been endorsed by both the American Medical Association and The American Academy of Pediatrics.June 3, 2022