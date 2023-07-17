IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Florida insurance crisis worsening as rates skyrocket

    01:54
Nightly News

Florida insurance crisis worsening as rates skyrocket

01:54

Insurance issues are plaguing Florida as more insurers are pulling out of the state. Many homeowners are now facing difficult decisions about coverage. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on how the crisis is taking center stage amid the 2024 presidential campaign.July 17, 2023

