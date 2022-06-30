IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump-era immigration policy

  • New updates in Emmett Till murder case, 67 years later

  • Family ministry scams U.S. government into giving $8 million in Covid relief

  • 14-year-old boy goes viral for mind-bending photos of cars

  • Thousands of flights delayed, canceled heading into 4th of July weekend

    Florida, Kentucky abortion restriction laws blocked by courts

    Biden accuses Supreme Court of ‘outrageous behavior’ following Roe v. Wade reversal

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first Black woman on Supreme Court

  • Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel 'Woody' Williams dies

  • Airlines preparing for more delays, cancellations heading into 4th of July weekend

  • 53 migrants dead in abandoned truck in San Antonio

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

  • Confusion spreading across states about abortion laws

  • Cheney calls for former Trump White House counsel to testify in Jan 6 hearings

  • Women turning to medication abortions, following Roe v. Wade reversal

  • Secretary Pete Buttigieg addresses chaos in travel industry

  • Boy Scouts help passengers from deadly Amtrak derailment

  • Dozens of migrants found dead in abandoned truck in Texas

  • Explosive January 6th testimony by Trump White House insider

  • Crisis pregnancy centers facing backlash over high taxpayer costs, medical misinformation

Florida, Kentucky abortion restriction laws blocked by courts

States moving to restrict abortion are facing legal obstacles following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A judge in Florida blocked the state’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks. Kentucky’s trigger law was also put on hold. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are looking at steps to keep women from crossing state lines to get legal abortions.June 30, 2022

