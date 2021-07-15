Florida law causes controversy as Cuban Americans protest

In Miami, Cuban Americans entered another day of protests in support of their island anti-government movement with some blocking highways and streets. A Florida law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis during Black Lives Matter protests calls for protesters to be charged with a felony when blocking traffic, yet as demonstrators blocked a major highway in South Florida, the law wasn’t used. The governor’s office tells NBC News, “Under pre-existing Florida law, blocking or obstructing a roadway without a proper permit has long been illegal.”