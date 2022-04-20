IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Accident report: 14-year-old’s seat had been adjusted before death at amusement park

    01:39

  • Mortgage rates soar as housing market cools

    01:41

  • Women taking on more MLB leadership positions

    01:29

  • Prince Harry describes his recent visit with Queen Elizabeth

    01:03

  • Biden focuses on infrastructure as soaring inflation threatens Democrats’ chances in midterms

    01:29

  • Ukrainian returns home to devastated Bucha suburb

    01:46

  • Former CDC director on judge’s decision to overturn travel mask mandate

    01:52

  • Mixed messages after public transportation mask mandate lifted

    02:50

  • Fear in Mariupol as Russia begins offensive in Donbas region

    02:25

  • Parkland high school to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

    01:50

  • Mangroves have 'superpowers' against climate change. Scientists are racing to save them.

    02:18

  • Ukrainians desperately searching for missing loved ones

    01:59

  • Federal judge overturns CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation

    01:23

  • Border braces for new surge in migrants after Title 42 ends

    02:05

  • Heavy delays in tax returns

    01:42

  • Zelenskyy: Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun

    02:38

  • 14th-century sarcophagus found during Notre Dame renovation

    01:45

  • Credit card debt spikes as inflation rises

    02:04

  • Shanghai lockdown disrupts global supply chain

    01:52

  • Easter gatherings return even as Covid remains a concern

    02:11

Nightly News

Florida Senate votes to eliminate Disney’s self-governing authority and tax breaks

01:54

The move was universally opposed by Democrats, and is the latest chapter in a confrontation between Disney and Florida Republicans. Governor DeSantis pushed for the legislation after Disney opposed the state’s Parental Rights in Education Law.April 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Accident report: 14-year-old’s seat had been adjusted before death at amusement park

    01:39

  • Mortgage rates soar as housing market cools

    01:41

  • Women taking on more MLB leadership positions

    01:29

  • Prince Harry describes his recent visit with Queen Elizabeth

    01:03

  • Biden focuses on infrastructure as soaring inflation threatens Democrats’ chances in midterms

    01:29

  • Ukrainian returns home to devastated Bucha suburb

    01:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All