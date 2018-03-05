Please select another video.
Florida state senate advances gun bill despite student anger
In a 20 to 17 vote along party lines, all but two Republican state senators voted in favor of creating a voluntary program to arm teachers, mental health funding for schools, and raising the age to 21 to purchase a rifle.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
The Price You Pay
Stay up-to-date on the latest consumer and business news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch long form and extended pieces from the NBC Nightly News team.
Play All
U.S. News
World News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”