Florida student accused of cheating after SAT score improves

01:10

Kamilah Campbell improved her SAT score by 330 points the second time she took the exam. The College Board questioned the validity of the score, saying there was “substantial agreement” between her answers and other students, but Campbell says she worked with a tutor to get better.Jan. 4, 2019

