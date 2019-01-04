Florida student accused of cheating after SAT score improves

Florida student accused of cheating after SAT score improves01:10
Kamilah Campbell improved her SAT score by 330 points the second time she took the exam. The College Board questioned the validity of the score, saying there was “substantial agreement” between her answers and other students, but Campbell says she worked with a tutor to get better.
Community calls for justice for Jazmine Barnes, 7-year-old killed in Texas00:51
‘Child care deserts’ put strain on American working families01:35
Shocking number of American women die from pregnancy-related complications each year02:35
Five teens killed in fire at Poland ‘escape room’ birthday party01:20
Ford announces massive recall of vehicles over airbag concerns01:21
Shutdown sparks concerns for those who rely on government for food assistance01:24