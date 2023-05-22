IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Florida residents say insurance struggles from Hurricane Ian persist

    04:25

  • Biden and McCarthy meet as debt ceiling deadline looms

    02:25

  • Sen. Tim Scott announces run for president in 2024

    02:35

  • Lester Holt speaks with Hurricane Ian survivors eight months later

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Florida tourism thriving after Hurricane Ian, just not everywhere

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Russia takes control of Bakhmut, Ukraine

    01:14

  • Bone cancer survivors celebrate prom together

    02:22

  • Most working Americans experience ‘Sunday scaries,’ new survey finds

    02:31

  • Idaho murders suspect set to be arraigned on Monday

    02:01

  • Former NASA astronaut becomes first woman to command a private spaceflight

    01:09

  • Biden backs plan to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    02:14

  • Biden and McCarthy agree to meet one-on-one as nation faces potential default

    02:12

  • Outrage after New Orleans Hertz denied Puerto Rican man’s rental car

    01:52

  • Classified docs leak suspect to remain in jail pending trial

    01:45

  • Lester Holt delivers inspiring speech to Villanova graduates

    01:51

  • Russia-China border town shows countries’ deepening ties

    02:17

  • Hyundai and Kia settle class action suit over anti-theft technology

    02:00

  • Debt limit talks set to restart as Biden meets with G-7 allies

    04:15

  • Colorado community divided over school board takeover

    03:03

  • Police bodycam footage released from Farmington, New Mexico mass shooting

    02:53

Nightly News

Florida tourism thriving after Hurricane Ian, just not everywhere

02:36

137 million tourists bring Florida roughly $100 billion a year in revenue and support 1.6 million jobs. However, the recovery from Hurricane Ian is at different stages across the state. Our NBC Orlando station WESH-2’s Sanika Dange speaks with Floridians about the mixed recovery stories.May 22, 2023

  • Florida residents say insurance struggles from Hurricane Ian persist

    04:25

  • Biden and McCarthy meet as debt ceiling deadline looms

    02:25

  • Sen. Tim Scott announces run for president in 2024

    02:35

  • Lester Holt speaks with Hurricane Ian survivors eight months later

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Florida tourism thriving after Hurricane Ian, just not everywhere

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Russia takes control of Bakhmut, Ukraine

    01:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All