Flu emergency: how do you tell a cold from the flu?

 

The nation's deadly flu epidemic appears to have claimed the life of yet another child. His parents thought he had a cold. Dr. John Torres explains the different symptoms.

Olympic Committee gives USA Gymnastics board six days to resign — or else

Casey Affleck to skip Oscars, won't present best actress award

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
FBI agent fatally shot kidnapping victim during botched raid near Houston

Harvey Weinstein's assistant files lawsuit, alleges 'sexually hostile' environment

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
Gymnastics scandal: 8 times Larry Nassar could have been stopped

North Korean ex-assassin recalls 1968: The year the Korean Cold War ran hot

North Korea
Presidents Club scandal offers glimpse of London's macho business culture

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
Nutella discounts spark chaos in French supermarkets

Trump almost apologizes for retweeting anti-Muslim videos posted by Britain First

Donald Trump
Trump says he’s willing to apologize for far-right retweets
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Growing number of young children dying from flu

Health news
Unified Korean Olympic hockey team 'will work together fine'

North Korea
New stroke guidelines extend time frame for life-saving treatment

Aging
Here's how the flu virus kills some people so quickly

Health news
North Korea's missile tests will probably resume after Olympics, experts say

North Korea
