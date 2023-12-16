IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Flu, RSV and Covid hospitalizations surging, CDC warns

Nightly News

Flu, RSV and Covid hospitalizations surging, CDC warns

01:49

The CDC issued an urgent warning as flu hospitalizations have spiked 200 percent over the last four weeks. This comes as hospitalizations for RSV and Covid are surging as well. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has more details as many travel this holiday season.Dec. 16, 2023

    Flu, RSV and Covid hospitalizations surging, CDC warns

