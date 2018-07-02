Feedback
For the Anderson family, monster trucks are a family business

 

The Anderson family is part of the wildly popular Monster Jam, making monster trucks a family business. After Dennis Anderson retired from driving, his three children continue the ‘Grave Digger’ empire.

The Price You Pay

U.S. News

Sweltering heat wave bakes large part of nation as July 4 approaches

'We don't have to accept the carnage': Towns take a stand on gun control

Armed heckler arrested at 'Keep Families Together' rally in Alabama

Boat explodes in the Bahamas, leaving 1 dead, 9 injured

Leftist López Obrador storms to victory in Mexican presidential election

North Korea has increased nuclear production at secret sites, say U.S. officials

EXCLUSIVE
Cheap tech and widespread internet access fuel rise in cybersex trafficking

Shark bites woman, drags her into water off Australian coast
Notorious French criminal freed from prison by heavily armed men in helicopter

Shortage of psychiatric hospital beds shortchanges American children

