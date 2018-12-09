Nightly News

For the first time, listen to the sound of wind on Mars

NASA’s InSight lander touched down on the Red Planet a couple of weeks ago on a two-year mission. It recorded the vibrations of Martian winds moving over its solar panels.Dec. 9, 2018

