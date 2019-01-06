Nightly News

Ford announces massive recall of vehicles over airbag concerns

01:21

The company announced a recall of nearly a million vehicles equipped with Takata brand airbags. Metal inflators within contain chemicals that could explode with excessive force, though Ford says it has had no reports of injuries.Jan. 6, 2019

  • Community calls for justice for Jazmine Barnes, 7-year-old killed in Texas

    00:51

  • ‘Child care deserts’ put strain on American working families

    01:35

  • Shocking number of American women die from pregnancy-related complications each year

    02:35

  • Five teens killed in fire at Poland ‘escape room’ birthday party

    01:20

  • Shutdown sparks concerns for those who rely on government for food assistance

    01:24

